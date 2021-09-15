Why not watch and bet on horse racing meetings online this Wednesday? QuinnBet makes it possible with their live horse racing streaming service each and every day. New customers could get a £25 Free Bet into the bargain!

For easy access to horse racing live streaming that includes all UK and Irish meetings on Wednesday, 15 September, be sure to visit QuinnBet. It couldn’t be simpler to watch and bet on horse racing online for free by using a betting account.

This Wednesday has three Flat meetings in the UK and two over jumps in the British Isles, with one apiece on each side of the Irish Sea. Yorkshire track Beverley begins the day on the level, closely followed by Yarmouth on the East Anglia coast. Tune in to jumps action from Sligo in the Emerald Isle and later Kelso in Scotland. In-between those, the main meeting of the day takes place at Sandown in Greater London.

Live Stream Wednesday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

There are two Listed races on 15 September with one each at Yarmouth and Sandown. More on those in a moment. In Ireland at Sligo, Gordon Elliott steps up his return to training with five runners that include two morning favourites in The Sliding Rock (1:35) and Fancy Foundations (4:15) on the all steeplechases card.

On the Norfolk coast at Yarmouth, meanwhile, the feature race is the 1m 2f John Musker Fillies’ Stakes (2:15). John Gosden and Roger Varian have both won this Listed contest three times in recent years, yet neither stable has a strongly fancied runner here. Technique tops ratings for Martyn Meade yet Sweet Believer, one of two in the race representing William Haggas, attracted overnight support.

The headline act at Sandown that makes like horse racing streaming essential today is the Listed 1m Fortune Stakes (3:30). Mostahdaf has been freshened up by the Gosden team since his luckless Royal Ascot run and this progressive three-year-old colt could bounce back. Old rival Bullace gets weight from the previous course and distance winner, while David O’Meara gelding Rhoscolyn has been knocking on the door of late. Sir Busker represents the best of the older generation.

For horse racing live streaming online for free today, just sign up to QuinnBet and follow these easy steps:

Register with QuinnBet Get logged in to the account Deposit so there are funds to bet with Navigate over to the Horse Racing tab Locate the desired race from the list Hit that green Watch button

Watch Live Horse Racing Streams at Quinnbet

Tuesday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 15 September

Beverley – first race 13:00 BST

Yarmouth – first race 13:10 BST

Sligo – first race 13:35 BST

Sandown – first race 13:50 BST

Kelso – first race 15:25 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – 50% of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

Any SportsLens readers that haven’t signed up to QuinnBet can get a great welcome bonus this September! Join them, deposit and then wager on any sportsbook market (that includes horse racing) at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater. If there are losses at the end of the first day, then 50% of those are feunded as a Free Bet of up to £25. On top of that, there are 100 Free Spins for the Grand Spinn slot.

Put on a minimum of three bets to qualify for this offer. Provided at least one of those is a £10 wager at odds of Evens or greater and the account balance is up, then receive a £5 Free Bet and the Free Spins. Deposits made via Neteller and Skrill ineligible for welcome bonus, further terms and conditions apply.

Join QuinnBet and Get 50% Losses Back as up to a £25 Free Bet