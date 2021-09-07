Football Accumulator Betting Tips: Wednesday’s 20/1 Acca + a Free £20 Bet for All Readers

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers are on and the European nations are currently fighting it out for a place in the showpiece event next year.

Wednesday’s Football Accumulator Betting Tips

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland – Bet on Switzerland to win at 8/11

Northern Ireland are coming into this game on the back of two impressive wins over Lithuania and Estonia.

Meanwhile, Switzerland have produced some impressive performances in their last few matches as well.

They managed to hold Italy to a draw last time out and they have also picked up wins over Greece, France and Turkey in the last five matches.

The visitors are currently undefeated in 31 of their last 34 World Cup matches and they have a decent head to head record against Northern Ireland as well.

Switzerland are unbeaten against Wednesday’s opponents in their last three meetings and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in all of them.

Northern Ireland will be confident after their performances against Lithuania and Estonia but they are the underdogs in terms of quality here and Switzerland should be able to grind out the three points.

Greece vs Sweden – Bet on Sweden to win at 11/10

Sweden have managed to win all three World Cup qualifiers so far and they will be supremely confident heading into Wednesday’s contest.

On the other hand, Greece are winless in the World Cup qualifiers so far and they have drawn all three matches.

The last time these two sides met, Sweden managed to pick up a 2-0 win away from home and they will be hoping for more of the same this time around.

Sweden have produced impressive performances against the likes of Spain, Slovakia and Poland in the last few matches and they will be firm favourites to pick up the three points here.

Poland vs England – Bet on England to win at 16/25

England have been in exceptional form in the World Cup qualifiers so far and Gareth Southgate’s men have won all five games In Group I.

The Three Lions have conceded just once in their last five qualifiers and they will be firm favourites against Poland.

England have not lost against Poland in any of their last six meetings (5 wins, 1 draw).

Meanwhile, Poland are also coming into this game on the back of two impressive performances against Albania and San Marino.

The hosts have scored 11 goals in their last two matches and it will be interesting to see if they can breach England’s well organised defensive unit.

With Robert Lewandowski at their disposal, the Three Lions cannot afford to underestimate Poland.

However, they have enough quality and depth in their squad to grind out the win in the end.

Poland’s defensive form could be a major concern for them against the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. The home side have conceded ten goals in their last six matches across all competitions.

Iceland vs Germany – Bet on Germany to win at 2/9

Germany have shown outstanding form under Hansi Flick so far and they have managed to win their last two matches convincingly.

The visitors will be full of confidence heading into this contest and they should be able to pick up a comprehensive win away from home.

Germany have scored eight goals in the last two games without reply and they will be up against a defence that has conceded nine goals in the last six outings.

The Germans have an impressive head to head record against Iceland as well and they are unbeaten (2 wins, 1 draw) in their last three meetings against Wednesday’s opposition.

Iceland have managed to win just one of their last five World Cup qualifiers and they have conceded ten goals during that period.

North Macedonia vs Romania – Bet on Romania to win at 2/1

Both teams have shown similar form in the World Cup qualifiers so far.

Romania are currently third in their group, one point ahead of the home side and the visitors will look to pick up a win here.

They have an impressive head to head record against North Macedonia. Romania have beaten Wednesday’s opposition three times in the last four meetings.

Furthermore, they are coming into this game on the back of two impressive wins over Iceland and Liechtenstein.

North Macedonia are without a win in their last five matches across all competitions and a home defeat here could be on the cards.

Wednesday’s Football Accumulator

England to beat Poland

Germany to beat Iceland

Romania to beat North Macedonia

Switzerland to beat Northern Ireland

Sweden to beat Greece

If you bet on our selection at Casumo then you will get odds of around 20/1 – and a return of £223.23 on a £10 stake.

