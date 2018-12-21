Wednesday fans react to managerial change

Sheffield Wednesday have officially announced the departure of first-team manager Jos Luhukay, following a statement issued on swfc.co.uk
The Dutchman leaves Hillsborough by mutual consent, with The Owls lying 18th in the Championship.
Fans have not been pleased with performances this season, and pressure was mounting over his position at the club.
Luhukay took over at Wednesday at the turn of the year, and was in charge for 48-matches – Winning sixteen, drawing thirteen, and losing nineteen. He leaves with the club having the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, having conceded a staggering 40-goals, in 22 matches.
It’s fair to say fans were pleased with today’s announcement. Many have questioned the 55-year-olds ability this season. Despite relief being felt, many wished him well in his future endeavours.
An ideal replacement
The early favourite to replace Luhukay is Steve Bruce. The Sun are reporting that Bruce could be tempted by a £2m-per-year deal to bring some stability to Hillsborough. The 57-year-old has a reputation for successfully gaining promotion to the premier league. A feat he has managed with both Birmingham City, and Hull City. His experience could be vital for Wednesday, should he be appointed. Paul Ince recently tipped his former team-mate to take over at Manchester United.
Bruce’s affiliation with Sheffield United could prove a problem amongst Owls fans. He managed The Blades for a season, when starting in management in 1998.
Fans gave a mixed reaction to the rumour…
In the meantime, first-team coach Lee Bullen, will take over, as Wednesday look to find a suitable replacement. Therefore, any announcement could be some time away.