Wayne Rooney reacts to Miguel Almiron’s full Premier League debut

Newcastle United club-record signing Miguel Almiron has hit the ground running in the English Premier League, making an impressive full debut during weekend’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield.
The 25-year-old also impressed in the Magpies’ 2-0 victory over Burnley last night, and his ex-teammate at Atlanta United Wayne Rooney has reacted to his full debut.
“I don’t know if any of [you] watched the Newcastle game the other day,” Rooney said, as reported by the MLS official website.
“Almiron went in and he was the best player on the pitch by a mile.
“I think that’s great for this league to have players going over, to England, to Spain wherever they go and to perform. [It] will give fans around the world and in Europe maybe a different opinion on MLS.”
Newcastle splashed £21million on the Paraguay international last month, finally breaking the £16.5million they spent on Michael Owen upon his arrival from Real Madrid in 2005.
Almiron helped Atlanta win last season’s MLS Cup and he was selected in the MLS Best XI at the end of both of his seasons with the club.
The South American playmaker ended the 2018 MLS season with 13 league goals and 11 assists, and he looks like a signing capable of helping Newcastle to the next level.
Manager Rafa Benitez has been after Almiron’s signature for a year, and he will be glad to have finally landed the creative gem.
The Magpies could do with such quality player within their ranks and it will be interesting to see how he fares going forward.