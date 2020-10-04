Wayne Rooney praises Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min

Wayne Rooney has raved about Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min in The Times.

The former Manchester United star, who is now on the books of Derby County in the Championship, has stated that he is looking forward to watching Gareth Bale link up with Son.





Wales international winger Bale recently returned to Tottenham on a season-long loan deal from Spanish and European giants Real Madrid.

Rooney wrote in The Times: “One who I’m looking forward to seeing Bale link with is Son Heung-min. I think he’s a great player, who brings great energy and gets goals.

“I’m sure in South Korea they went crazy when he netted four times against Southampton: I played with Park Ji-sung and know what it was like over there whenever he scored.

“The only downside was I had Son in my Fantasy League team the week before — then took him out.”

Brilliant player for Tottenham Hotspur

Son is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League and is a key figure at Tottenham.

The 28-year-old South Korea international scores goals and creates chances for his teammates, and for Tottenham to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and to make an impact in the Europa League, he will be a big player.

According to WhoScored, Son has scored four goals in three Premier League matches for Tottenham so far this season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the South Korea international scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in the league, and scored five goals and provided one assist in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2018-19, the 28-year-old scored 12 goals and provided six assists in the league, and scored four goals and provided one assist in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.