Wayne Rooney: Liverpool must let Jurgen Klopp go on and on

Former England striker Wayne Rooney has showered praise on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp in his latest column for The Sunday Times.

The former great Manchester United striker has said that he doesn’t want Liverpool (being the rival club) to win anything but as a football lover, he feels Jurgen Klopp’s side would be worthy champions.





Rooney feels that Klopp, along with Pep Guardiola, are standout managers in the Premier League. The former Everton striker has suggested that he would love to play under Klopp but not in a Liverpool shirt.

Ahead of the Merseyside derby clash, Liverpool manager Klopp has suggested that no team can dominate the Premier League like how Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, Rooney feels that is not true. Liverpool have a young squad and all their key players are tied down to long-term contracts. He suggested that the Reds have a huge potential to win more trophies.

Rooney adds that Liverpool must do only one thing – allow Klopp to go on. And he predicts that if Klopp stays at the club for another 10 years, Liverpool would win at least five Premier League titles.

“Liverpool’s squad is young and all the key players are tied down on long contracts. They have huge potential to win more trophies,” Rooney wrote for The Times.

“Klopp says it’s impossible for any club to dominate like United once did but he is wrong. There’s a simple way for Liverpool: let Klopp go on and on.

“United dominated because Fergie stayed so long. I think if Klopp, who is only 53, stayed at Anfield for the next ten years Liverpool would win at least five Premier League titles.”

Klopp is a world-class manager and he is doing something great at Liverpool. However, there is a flip side too. If Klopp leaves the club, other key players might want to move out with him.