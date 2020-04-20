Wayne Rooney lavishes praise on Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has lavished praise on Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Rooney believes that Harry Kane is the best natural finisher the Premier League has seen since Dutch legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.
The Dutchman is regarded as one of the finest finishers of his generation and he proved his pedigree in several leagues across Europe.
Ruud van Nistelrooy won the Eredivisie, the Premier League and La Liga during his playing days. He also managed to score 150 goals during his five seasons in England.
Rooney thinks Harry Kane is a better finisher than him and the Spurs ace could break his England record soon.
There is no doubt that Kane is a phenomenal goalscorer but this is extremely high praise from a Premier League legend.
“I’m going to be honest, and this might surprise you, but I’m not a natural goalscorer. I was never a Gary Lineker or a Ruud van Nistelrooy; I never looked at myself that way,” he wrote in the Sunday Times.
“I hold the goal records for Manchester United and England and am very proud about that – yet there have been better No.9s than me.
“Harry is a classic No.9, the closest I’ve seen to Ruud. If I were building a team, he’s the one I’d start with. Harry Kane: there’s my No.9, then I’d build the rest around him.
“In the last two seasons we’ve seen him drop deeper more and play balls in behind and he’s very good at it, as we saw when England beat Spain in Seville.
“But if I were managing Harry, I’d be telling him to stay high as that No.9. His biggest strength is finishing and he strikes the ball so well that from 20 yards or closer he should be looking to hit it whenever possible.”
Kane is currently 21 goals shy of Rooney’s England record and if he manages to stay fit, he could have a chance of breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record as well.
The Tottenham star is still only 26 and he has 136 Premier League goals already.
Kane has struggled with injuries this season and it will be interesting to see if he can get over those niggling injuries and come back sharper next year.
Jose Mourinho will have to manage his prized asset carefully in order to keep him fit and fresh throughout the season.
Spurs have often overplayed him due to their lack of options up front.