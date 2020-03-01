Watford’s Twitter account sends message to Arsenal’s after Liverpool’s unbeaten run ends at Vicarage Road

Watford ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League at Vicarage Road yesterday, with second-half goals from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney stopping the Reds’ chances of becoming “invincibles”.
Arsenal remain the only top-flight side to have gone an entire league campaign without defeat, securing the 2003-04 title with 26 victories and 12 draws, and Jurgen Klopp’s men will have to wait till next season to have another chance of equalling the Gunners’ record.
Liverpool headed into the Watford clash on the back of 26 wins and a draw, and had won their past 18 Premier League games, while the hosts had won just five Premier League games prior to kickoff.
A victory at Vicarage Road would have seen the Reds made history as the side with the longest winning run in the English top flight, but it was not meant to be.
The Hornets were dealt a massive blow when Gerard Deulofeu was stretchered off after suffering a knee injury in the first-half, and they could have gone into the break with a lead had Deeney converted a great chance at the stroke of half-time.
Watford put both disappointments behind them when play resumed, though, with summer and record-signing Sarr scoring in the 54th and 60th minutes, while the skipper added gloss to the scoreline in the 72nd minute.
With their invincible record under threat and given how unbeatable Liverpool had proven in the Premier League this term, Arsenal were following the game with keen interest, and their official Twitter handle reacted thus after the game:
Phew…
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020
Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC 👏
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020
Watford didn’t waste time replying Arsenal, sending this message to them afterwards:
Dear @Arsenal,
You're welcome. https://t.co/YBdLFn2ZJ5 pic.twitter.com/7H20xG275r
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 29, 2020
The win saw Nigel Pearson’s side move out of the relegation zone on goal difference, and they are currently 17th in the table having picked up 27 points in 28 games.