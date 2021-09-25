Watford take on Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend and they will be looking to build on their win from last week.

The two sides meet on the 25th of September at 15:00 pm BST.

A 3-1 win over Norwich City last week will have given Watford some much-needed confidence and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against a vulnerable Newcastle side.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are yet to win a single game in the Premier League this season and Steve Bruce will be under pressure to turn things around.

Watford vs Newcastle team news

Watford do not have any major injury concerns for this weekend.

Newcastle will be without the services of Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles and Joe Willock because of injuries.

Watford: Foster; Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Kabasele, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka; Sarr, Cleverley, Dennis; King

Newcastle: Darlow; Manquillo, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Ritchie; Almiron, Hayden, Longstaff, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin

Watford vs Newcastle form guide

Neither side are in impressive form right now but Watford have done slightly better than Newcastle across all competitions.

The Hornets are coming into this game on the back of two wins and four defeats in the last six matches.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have picked up four defeats and two draws in their last six matches across all competitions.

The Magpies are currently 18th in the league table.

Watford vs Newcastle betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Watford vs Newcastle from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Watford – 6/5

• Draw – 5/2

• Newcastle – 5/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 10/11

Watford vs Newcastle prediction

Watford have not lost any of their last four meetings against Newcastle and they will look to pick up a home win here.

Newcastle have started the season in dreadful form and they are without several key players here. The magpies have also conceded 13 goals in five Premier League matches so far and they could be in for another torrid afternoon here.

Watford will be confident of picking up their third win of the Premier League campaign against a vulnerable Newcastle outfit.

Prediction: Watford to win.

