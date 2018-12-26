Watford vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Watford on Wednesday aiming to bounce back from their disappointing defeat 1-0 against Leicester City over the weekend.
The result left the Blues fourth in the table, level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal.
Watford head into the game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win at West Ham United.
Chelsea have been defeated in just one of their last 14 meetings with the Hornets in all competitions.
Their solitary reverse came in last season’s corresponding fixture, with Watford securing a 4-1 success.
The home side are priced at 19/5, with Chelsea on offer at 4/6 with the draw available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔢 | #watfordfc are unchanged for tonight's match with @ChelseaFC.
Happy with that team, Hornets fans⁉️
Kick-off is in one hour…#WATCHE
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 26, 2018
Here is the Chelsea team Maurizio Sarri has selected to face Watford today! 💪#WATCHE
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 26, 2018