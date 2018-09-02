Watford v Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur visit Watford in the Premier League on Sunday with both sides putting their 100% records on the line.
Spurs have beaten Newcastle United, Fulham and Manchester United this term, while Watford have defeated Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace.
Goals by Dele Alli and Harry Kane helped Tottenham to a 2-0 success in the corresponding fixture back in April.
Watford had now lost their last eight away league games against Spurs since May 1985.
Spurs’ last defeat against the Hornets was in a League Cup tie in 1994. They are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Watford in all competitions.
Watford are priced at 4/1 to win the game, with Spurs on offer 8/13 at and the draw available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups
Watford name an unchanged line-up for today's Tottenham Hotspur match for the fourth Premier League game running. Chalobah is back among the substitutes, replacing Prödl on the bench.


#THFC: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane (C)

