Watford vs Liverpool injury update and predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool head to Watford on Saturday hoping to keep up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
The Reds are just two points behind City after 12 games, but they face a tough test against a home side who have exceeded expectations this season.
The Hornets are 7th in the standings and have won four out of six games at Vicarage Road this term.
Sebastian Prodl, Daryl Janmaat and Tom Cleverly are unavailable for Watford, although the latter pair have returned to training following long-term injuries.
Naby Keita could return to Liverpool’s starting XI after recovering from a hamstring problem.
Jordan Henderson missed England’s Nations League win over Croatia last weekend, but is expected to return for the trip to Watford.
Long-term absentees Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster will both miss the trip on Saturday.
Watford are priced at 5/1 to win the game, with Liverpool available at 8/15 and the draw on offer at 10/3.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Watford: Foster, Kiko Femenia, Cathcart, Mariappa, Holebas, Success, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane, Salah.
Watford vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Sadio Mane has scored six Premier League goals this season. Bet on the forward with 138.com to open the scoring on Saturday at 4/1.
Last season’s corresponding fixture finished 3-3. It’s 66/1 for a repeat scoreline this weekend.
Liverpool have conceded just five goals in the league this season. They are priced at 13/2 to win 2-0 at Vicarage Road.