Watford have ‘bid rejected’ for Rose

According to Darren Lewis from the Mirror, Watford have had a ‘bid rejected’ by Tottenham for Danny Rose. The 29-year-old has had an uncertain future this summer after revealing he could be leaving due to Spurs’ policy of selling older players, in addition to being linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in July.
Rose could be set to stay at Tottenham until January, however, after the Lilywhites turned down Watford’s offer. There’s still time for the Hornets to try and bring the England international to Vicarage Road, but Spurs may not be open to selling. His role under Mauricio Pochettino may be changing, however.
Ben Davies has a good chance of becoming first-choice at left-back this season after Rose was omitted from Spurs’ squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore. Ryan Sessegnon’s impending arrival may also have a factor in whom Pochettino chooses on the left-hand side of defence.
The Tottenham manager gave Davies and Rose plenty of appearances last season to ensure they remained happy, featuring the former at centre-back and the latter in midfield, but the Welshman may have edged ahead of his £60k-per-week teammate now. Davies recently signed a long-term deal with Spurs while Rose hasn’t extended his contract since September 2016.
