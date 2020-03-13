Watford defender Christian Kabasele reacts to the Premier League getting postponed

The English Premier League has been postponed to April 4 following a meeting of Shareholders today after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for coronavirus.
There were plans to play games behind closed doors until further notice after some Champions League and Europa League matches were held without fans during the week.
However, Watford boss Nigel Pearson called for a suspension during his press conference this afternoon as opposed to playing in empty stadia, and that has now been implemented.
With the Premier League set to make a decision any minute, Watford boss Nigel Pearson says games must be suspended.. pic.twitter.com/hgnRuzrLVs
— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 13, 2020
This weekend’s Premier League games were initially scheduled to hold, with Watford set to host Leicester City tomorrow.
Here is how Hornets centre-back Christian Kabasele has reacted to the Premier League putting games on hold on Twitter:
Better this than play behind closed door. Take care of yourself that's the most important. Hopefully see you in 3 weeks time🤞🏾🙌🏾🐝 #watfordfc https://t.co/X94jtDjB4q
— Christian Kabasele (@chriskabasele27) March 13, 2020
Playing tomorrow’s game without fans will definitely have affected the morale of a side like Watford that need all the inspiration they can get right now.
The Vicarage Road outfit are currently 17th in the league table with 27 points from 29 games, and playing in an empty stadium wouldn’t have done their relegation fight any good.
Watford’s game against Burnley has also been postponed as a result of the suspension, and they will resume action by hosting Southampton if the league indeed resume on April 4.
There are suggestions in some quarters that the 2019-20 campaign could be canceled entirely, and it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.
Staying up remains top of Watford’s plans, and they can’t afford to be distracted even though training is now on hold.