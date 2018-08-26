Watford vs Crystal Palace confirmed starting line-ups

Watford host Crystal Palace on Sunday hoping to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season.
Watch Watford vs Crystal Palace and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £22 per month.
The Hornets beat Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend, before comfortably disposing of Burnley at Turf Moor last Sunday.
Palace started the campaign with a victory at Fulham and they were unlucky not to take anything from Monday’s home game against Liverpool.
Watford have struggled against Palace in recent seasons, winning just two of their last 16 meetings in all competitions.
The two sides drew 0-0 in the corresponding fixture last term and there is little to choose between them in the betting this weekend.
Watford are priced at 6/4 to win the game, with Palace on offer at 19/10 and the draw available at 11/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔢 | Today's #watfordfc line-up!
The Hornets are unchanged for the third successive game.#WATCRY pic.twitter.com/zEZulT8DpF
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) 26 August 2018
Here's the #CPFC 🦅 line-up for today's game against Watford! #WATCRY pic.twitter.com/WL2FAjbICy
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 26 August 2018
Watch Watford vs Crystal Palace and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £22 per month.