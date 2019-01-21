Watford Chairman Scott Duxbury apologizes to Gary Lineker after he leapt to Marco Silva’s defence on Twitter

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was involved in a Twitter spat with Watford’s official handle earlier during the day.
The former striker deemed the club’s tweet mocking him for leaping to the defence of their former manager Marco Silva following his sack a year ago disrespectful.
Watford Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury has since weighed in, apologizing to Lineker via the same official twitter handle of Watford.
Sorry, @GaryLineker, no offence meant to anyone. They got carried away celebrating when they realised the Head Coach had been with us for a whole year!
I might be going through more Social Media Managers than Head Coaches soon 🤦♂️
Yours,
Scott Duxbury, Chairman & CEO#watfordfc https://t.co/ZvDN4qnWG6
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2019
Duxbury’s apology is without a doubt a class move, but it can be argued that Lineker’s prediction has failed to come to pass as Javi Gracia is proving to be as equally as talented, or even more talented than Silva.
Everton surely went about Silva’s recruitment in the wrong way as Watford would have loved to hold on to him had things not gone south for the club on the pitch.
From the look of things, the Hornets are yet to forgive the Toffees, but they can’t complain much considering how the Portuguese has struggled to lead Everton to the desired results on the pitch thus far.
Silva has now become a permanent enemy with the Watford fan base, and he must now prove himself going forward by making the Goodison Park more successful than his former club.