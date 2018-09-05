Wasteful, ineffective, out-of-form – Eriksen is struggling for Tottenham this season

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen is struggling for form this season and hasn’t adapted well to a change in position. The graceful talent is normally picking defences apart with a slide-rule pass or getting on the end of chances to pad out his scoring stats, but he’s been very ineffective and has started to draw criticism from supporters for his performances.
The 26-year-old joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 and has gone on to make 230 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 126 goals. Eriksen has been a fantastic signing for the Lilywhites, but he’s not managed to pick up where he left off in 2017/18. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has the Danish international operating in a deeper midfield role, but it isn’t working.
This season, Eriksen has made four Premier League appearances, scoring and creating just one goal. He’s made just one successful dribble from the seven attempted (14%) and has lost the ball through a misplaced pass, unsuccessful touch or dispossession every 16 minutes on average. There’s no doubt he’s out of form and supporters aren’t too impressed.
Delayed thoughts from yesterday’s horror show.
Very surprised Dier was not in the XI.
Poch is trying to find the best attacking solutions for when we play 3 at the back.
Eriksen was ineffective in a deeper role and we just didn’t look comfortable from the get go. #THFC
— Marc Benamram (@MarcBenamram) September 3, 2018
Christian Eriksen has now had 13 shots in the #PL this season, the joint-most in the competition so far without scoring#FPL pic.twitter.com/evHkvjDoPn
— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 2, 2018
Type of game that we missed Sonny coming off the bench or hell even Lamela. Eriksen just isnt at the races.
— Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) September 2, 2018
Eriksen took bottling out of tackles to a new level today even by his standards
— General Burkinshaw (@TsideSpurs) September 2, 2018
Why does Eriksen never seem to start the season well? Is it his fitness or getting to grips with the intensity. Hoping he can rediscover some form during the international break and be ready for the Liverpool game. #COYS
— Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) September 3, 2018
Eriksen is a playmaker who works best when higher up the pitch. He’s proven to be ineffective is a deep-lying role, so Pochettino might consider reverting him for their next game as the tactical shift hasn’t worked.
