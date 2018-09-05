Blog Competitions English Premier League Wasteful, ineffective, out-of-form – Eriksen is struggling for Tottenham this season

5 September, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen is struggling for form this season and hasn’t adapted well to a change in position. The graceful talent is normally picking defences apart with a slide-rule pass or getting on the end of chances to pad out his scoring stats, but he’s been very ineffective and has started to draw criticism from supporters for his performances.

The 26-year-old joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 and has gone on to make 230 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 126 goals. Eriksen has been a fantastic signing for the Lilywhites, but he’s not managed to pick up where he left off in 2017/18. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has the Danish international operating in a deeper midfield role, but it isn’t working.

This season, Eriksen has made four Premier League appearances, scoring and creating just one goal. He’s made just one successful dribble from the seven attempted (14%) and has lost the ball through a misplaced pass, unsuccessful touch or dispossession every 16 minutes on average. There’s no doubt he’s out of form and supporters aren’t too impressed.

Eriksen is a playmaker who works best when higher up the pitch. He’s proven to be ineffective is a deep-lying role, so Pochettino might consider reverting him for their next game as the tactical shift hasn’t worked.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

