Warren Barton raves about Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin

Former Newcastle United defender Warren Barton has showered praise on Magpies right-back DeAndre Yedlin, admitting he would love to speak to him about the game.
Yedlin played for three different clubs during his four-and-a-half years in England but he feels he is now settled at Newcastle. The 25-year-old made only one appearance for Spurs before sealing a move to Sunderland, which he describes as hitting “rock bottom” in his career.
However, he has found his feet at Newcastle, and is loved by the fans. Barton feels that Yedlin should feel privileged to play for a club like Newcastle.
He has improved a lot under Rafael Benitez, but Barton feels he still needs to work on his delivery. However, he adds that he is an attacking full-back, and his style of play suits the Geordie fans.
“When he was at Seattle, I always liked him there. He was a bit naive with his defending but I would love to chat to him and speak to him about the game,” he told the ‘Coming Home Newcastle’ podcast.
“He is growing up now and is getting more experience but I think he needs to work on his delivery because sometimes his mind is working as quick as his legs when he gets in the final third. But he is very well thought of at the club, people like him and he knows he is privileged to play for a club like Newcastle.
“They want you to be aggressive going forward and score goals and I think his style of play suits the fans. Like everybody there’s areas he needs to work on but I like him.”
Yedlin is a speedy full-back and has been one of the most consistent performers for the club. Getting high praise from former players always act as a moral boost, and and surely it will help Yedlin to perform even better.
However, as Barton rightly mentioned, he needs to work on his deliveries. If he can improve in that area, he could become one of the best right-backs in the league.