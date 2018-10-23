Warnock says McGinn ‘was excellent’ against Swansea

Stephen Warnock says Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn “was excellent” against Swansea City and was key to Dean Smith’s side picking up all three points over the weekend. Villa ended a four-game winless streak on Saturday afternoon and delivered an impressive performance over the 90 minutes to nullify Swansea’s play and earn a clean sheet.
McGinn, who joined Villa from Hibernian in August, has shone ever since his arrival from the Scottish Premiership. The 24-year-old, who has represented Scotland on 13 occasions, has high levels of industry and is composed in possession. He’s scored and created eight goals in 16 games in all competitions and has missed only 14 minutes of Championship football this season.
Warnick was delighted with his contribution, saying to EFL on Quest (h/t Birmingham Mail): “If we look at the pressing the Aston Villa players did, especially John McGinn – he was excellent – they knew how Swansea wanted to play, they knew they could set traps, and he was instrumental all the way through it.
“Whenever Swansea wanted to play out from the back, he just knew when to jump on top of it. He played within a three with Jack Grealish, giving him that freedom, knowing he could release because he had McGinn ratting around him.”
McGinn has looked a shrewd acquisition from minute one at Villa. He’s an intelligent midfielder with combative qualities and good decision-making – a player Dean Smith should love working with this season. He played his part on Saturday to help Villa climb two places up the table to 13th after 13 games. The Midlands outfit have 18 points in the Championship this season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.