Wanyama set to leave Tottenham this summer

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is expected to leave the club before the window shuts.
According to The Sun, the defensive midfielder is a target for Club Brugge and the Belgian club are willing to smash their transfer record to sign him.
They are ready to offer him a five-year deal worth around £65,000-a-week. Also, Spurs will receive around £13.5m for the player.
If the transfer goes through, Wanyama will become the highest-paid player in their history.
The report adds that Celtic wanted to sign the player this summer.
It seems that they have now missed out on Wanyama. The Spurs player enjoyed great success with Celtic in the past and he would have been a cracking addition to Lennon’s side.
Celtic recently brought Fraser Forster back to the club and the fans would have loved Wanyama’s return.
The defensive midfielder is no longer a key player for Tottenham and it is no surprise that he is being moved on. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career and Brugge will provide him with that platform.
The move makes sense for all parties and it will be interesting to see if Brugge manage to get it done before the deadline.