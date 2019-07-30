Wallace ready to join Wolves this summer

Wolves are interested in signing the Brazilian defender Wallace this summer.
According to a report from La Lazio Siamo Noi (translated by Sportwitness), the player has already agreed to join the Premier League side.
Wolves and Lazio have an agreement regarding the fee (€7m) as well. However, the Premier League are looking to sign the player on loan with an option to buy. Lazio want that option to be obligatory.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can iron out their differences now.
Jorge Mendes is thought to be working on the deal. The Portuguese super-agent could be the key to the transfer.
Wallace is not a key player for Lazio and it makes no sense for them to hold on to him. The 24-year-old is better off joining a club where he will play more often.
Wolves could certainly use another defender and Wallace would be a good signing. Nuno has already signed Vallejo on loan but he needs more depth in that position.
It will be interesting to see where Wallace ends up eventually.
A move to Wolves would be ideal for all parties and the Premier League side just need to provide Lazio with the right assurances now.