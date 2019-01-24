Wallace could leave Rangers in January after Gerrard snub

Lee Wallace has an uncertain future at Rangers after struggling for playing time this season. The 31-year-old has spent 2018/19 on the periphery and isn’t even considered when first-choice Borna Barisic is unavailable.
Steven Gerrard overlooked Wallace for Andy Halliday at left-back in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock which may force the former to seek a move away from Ibrox in January.
The Scottish international has made 261 appearances in all competitions for Rangers since joining the side from Hearts in 2011, but he’s since fallen down the pecking order and is out of contract in the summer.
With Wallace amassing only 49 minutes of playing time this season and being out of the matchday squad for much of the campaign, he may not be open to staying at Ibrox for another five months.
Earlier in January, Bristol City were linked with the defender’s signature but no deal has materialised. It’s leaves his future in limbo, but it’s unlikely that Rangers would stand in his way.
Gerrard hammered the nail in the coffin when asked about Wallace this month, admitting that the defender is no better than what Rangers already have. Whether Wallace can find a new club before the January transfer window shuts remains to be seen, however.
