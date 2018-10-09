Wallace could leave Rangers, Gerrard to agree cut-price move

According to The Sun, Lee Wallace could leave Rangers, with manager Steven Gerrard potentially agreeing a cut-price move for the defender to join Wigan Athletic. Latics boss Paul Cook reportedly has a good relationship with Gerrard and hopes that could see him procure Wallace’s signature for cheap, especially given the lack of football he’s played this season.
The 31-year-old, who has represented the Scotland national team on 10 occasions, joined Rangers from Hearts in 2011 and has gone on to make 260 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 83 goals. Wallace has been a terrific servant for the club but his time at Ibrox looks to be coming to an end. He’s made only one appearance in all competitions this season and finds himself low down Gerrard’s pecking order.
Rangers sold Josh Windass to Wigan in August and could well do business again in January. Athletic are currently 12th in the Championship with 17 points from 12 games, coming off the back of two defeats and a draw from their last three. Their defensive record (16 goals conceded from 12 games) isn’t bad but Cook clearly feels Wallace could improve the backline. Time will tell if the left-back is moved on.
Stats from Transfermarkt.