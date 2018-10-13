Wallace believes Arzani has been mistreated by Rodgers

Former Celtic striker Willie Wallace took aim at Brendan Rodgers for his treatment of Daniel Arzani, with the 19-year-old having failed to feature for Celtic since completing a season-long loan move in August 2018.
Arzani joined the Hoops from Manchester City over the summer but has yet to make a single appearance in the first-team. Wallace believes he should leave Celtic and find himself another club to join on loan, as opportunities aren’t coming his way.
As per The Sun, Wallace said: “Arzani is a good little player, and Brendan Rodgers disappointed me on that one. He’s saying it’s going to be a while before he plays. Well, why are Celtic paying the wages and not Man City?
“If I was the board at Celtic, I’d have kicked the manager’s a*** out the door. Why would you take Arzani for two years if he isn’t going to play in your team? The kid, for me, will finish up a better player than James Forrest.
“Arzani is quick, he takes people on, and he reminds me a bit of Jimmy Johnstone because of that. He doesn’t have Jinky’s trickery, but he gets balls over, and did really well at Melbourne City for a couple of seasons.
“When I heard Rodgers say he wasn’t ready, I was baffled. Why take the boy if he thinks he’s not ready? If I was the lad, I’d ask to go back to City or go somewhere else to get a game.”
The Australian international, who has represented his country on five occasions, joined Manchester City from Melbourne City in August 2018 and was immediately sent out on loan. However, he’s failed to make a first-team appearance under Rodgers two months later and may be regretting his decision to leave Melbourne.
Competition has been fierce in the Celtic side, with Scott Sinclair, Forrest, Ryan Christie, Jonny Hayes, Callum McGregor and Lewis Morgan being ahead of Arzani in the pecking order. The Hoops are currently third in the Scottish Premiership with 16 points from eight games, just three points adrift of leaders Hearts.
They’ve been inconsistent this season and have struggled for goals at times, but still Arzani has been sidelined and isn’t making the matchday squads. It’s no wonder Wallace is angry with Rodgers.
