Walker-Peters could leave Tottenham after 11 years

According to Wayne Veysey of the Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sell Kyle Walker-Peters rather than loan him out this month. The 22-year-old has been linked with a loan move to Crystal Palace and Southampton, but Spurs are now demanding £15m for his signature.
Walker-Peters joined Tottenham as an 11-year-old and has gone on to make 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating six goals. The England u21 international has featured only five times this season, however, after falling down the pecking order.
Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez have been preferred at right-back over Walker-Peters. His latest outing came in Spurs’ Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich (December 11, 2019), but his last Premier League appearance was all the way back in August.
Mauricio Pochettino didn’t feature the right-back again after Tottenham’s EFL Cup defeat to Colchester United (September 24) and Jose Mourinho has only given him one start in a dead rubber European fixture.
Walker-Peters was in contention of being a regular at the start of the season, but he quickly fell out of favour and looks set to end his 11-year association with the club.
