Walcott could leave Everton, Southampton should sign him

Theo Walcott may have an uncertain future at Everton after a disappointing campaign. The 30-year-old scored only five goals in 37 Premier League appearances and went on two lengthy droughts last season. Walcott was a regular at the start of 2018/19, contributing four goals in his first seven appearances, but his form fell off a cliff after that.
The England international failed to make an assist in the last eight months of the season and only scored one Premier League goal between September 1 and April 13. Walcott eventually lost his place during the tail-end of the campaign, starting only three games in the last three months of the campaign. From February onwards.
Game time could dry up under Marco Silva next season, so Walcott might need to move on from Goodison Park. Southampton offered him an escape route in April and should try again to procure his signature this summer. Everton are looking to lower the average age of their squad and could be open to selling the out-of-form 30-year-old, so the Saints can surely capitalise on the situation.
Walcott is struggling of late, but the forward still has qualities to bring to his former club. Last season, he created 21 chances, made 31 successful dribbles and whipped in 53 crosses with 23% accuracy so he can still be effective in the wide areas. He’d certainly be an improvement on Mohamed Elyounoussi and would provide more depth in an area that Southampton are lacking in.
Everton paid £20m for Walcott in 2018, but his value is likely to drop after a testing campaign. The winger earns £100k-per-week which would make him Southampton’s highest-earner, but a pay cut may be necessary if he wants first-team football at another Premier League club in 2019/20.
