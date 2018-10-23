Waddle says Eriksen ‘will leave’ Tottenham if contract demands are rejected

Chris Waddle believes Christian Eriksen “will leave” Tottenham Hotspur if the two parties can’t agree on a new contract, reports the Express.
The Danish international, who has represented his country on 83 occasions, has two years left on his deal at White Hart Lane but isn’t making much progress on an extension.
And with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona being keen on his signature, there’s a growing fear Eriksen could depart Tottenham. His form has been outstanding under Mauricio Pochettino and the London’s club failure to win trophies may convince him to leave to realise his potential.
Tottenham seldom bow to a player’s wage demands but have broken the structure to keep the likes of Harry Kane at the club for the long-term. Owner Daniel Levy might have to repeat the trick for Eriksen, Waddle says, otherwise he will be on his way out.
The 57-year-old said to SportingBet: “Eriksen is reaching superstar status and there’s no surprise to read reports of Real Madrid and Barcelona being interested. Eriksen’s agents will have asked Tottenham for more money and he will leave if the club don’t give him it.”
Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax in August 2013 and has gone on to make 234 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 128 goals. The 26-year-old has become a key player for Pochettino, operating in a variety of attacking roles and becoming more prolific almost every season.
Finances are tight with Tottenham, but the club can’t afford to lose a player of Eriksen’s ability.
Stats from Transfermarkt.