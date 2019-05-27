Vorm could leave Tottenham

Michel Vorm has an uncertain future at Tottenham after falling down the pecking order to Paulo Gazzaniga. The 35-year-old is out of contract in the coming weeks and could be on his way out as he isn’t close to putting pen to paper on an extension. Vorm admitted in November that it was boring being on the bench and in the stands, and he isn’t ready to retire yet either.
Vorm signed a new one-year deal last summer to remain backup to Hugo Lloris, but he now finds himself as third-choice under Mauricio Pochettino and has spent the majority of 2018/19 out of the matchday squad. The Dutch international has made four appearances in all competitions this season, amassing 279 minutes of football. His last outing came in October.
Since joining Tottenham from Swansea City in 2014, Vorm has gone on to make 47 appearances in all competitions, conceding 47 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets. The shot-stopper has been on the losing side three times from his four appearances this season and has shipped eight goals too – two goals-per-game.
Gazzaniga, however, has conceded 0.91 goals-per-game and kept four clean sheets from eleven in all competitions. The 27-year-old is now Lloris’ direct rival for the No.1 jersey next season.
