Virgil van Dijk says he is a big fan of Jurgen Klopp’s reprimands

Netherlands international and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been a hit at Anfield since arriving from Southampton over a year ago as the most expensive defender on the planet.
The 28-year-old has helped improved what was a weak defence prior to his arrival, and he is regarded by many as the best in his position in the English top-flight.
Van Dijk has helped the Reds to 14 clean sheets, 20 victories and five draws in 26 league appearances in 2018-19, and his side have conceded the least goals – 15.
Liverpool can win their first-ever English Premier League title this season as they are currently tied on points with Manchester City who have played a game more, and the Dutch defender will be hoping to help them to the big prize.
Manager Jurgen Klopp made a smart decision splashing £75million on Van Dijk’s signature, and the German has been fully justified given how important the centre-back has proven within a year.
Klopp has had close shaves with winning the League Cup, Europa League and Champions League with Liverpool, with the team only ending up as runners-up on all occasions, but he will hope they can go one better this term.
The former Borussia Dortmund boss is seen as one of the best tactical minds in the game, and his man-managerial style makes him stand out.
Van Dijk told Guillem Balague on the BBC 5 Live Sport’s Football Daily that he is a huge fan of how Klopp reprimands his players.
“Obviously believing in yourself, never give up, always work hard, stay full of confidence,” he replied when asked what is it he has taken from Klopp.
“He gives you the confidence that you definitely need, he tells you straight if you don’t do it well to be fair as well. Personally, I’m a big fan of that – to have someone who is pretty straight, who shouts at you when you need it.
“Sometimes I need a bit of shouting to me as well. He’s a fantastic coach.”
That the Liverpool boss commands such respect will prove crucial to his success at Anfield going forward, and it will be exciting to see how he handles the pressure at the top of the table this term.