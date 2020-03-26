Virgil van Dijk responds to Andy Robertson’s Twitter post

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has delivered a brilliant response to Andrew Robertson’s tweet where he praised the Reds left-back highly.
Football all over the world has been postponed until next month, and given the global Coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t look like the situation is going to get better anytime soon. However, footballers are using this time of self-isolation to keep themselves fit at home as clubs in the UK have closed down their training bases.
Liverpool left-back Robertson has posted a video on his personal Twitter account where he was seen mastering his free-kick techniques. Usually, right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold takes the freekick for Liverpool and he is brilliant with his setpiece deliveries.
There’s a new freekick taker when we get back @trentaa98 👀 pic.twitter.com/TyZiO3j9OG
— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 25, 2020
Robertson is arguably one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and his contribution to the Liverpool side has been immense. The 26-year-old has scored one goal and provided seven assists in the Premier League this season, and he is equally brilliant with his passing and crossing.
Van Dijk has addressed him as ‘what a player’, which shows the respect and the bonding Liverpool players share among each other. Robertson has returned the courtesy, saying ‘Thank you Virgil’.
Thank you Virgil ❤️
— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 25, 2020
Liverpool are top of the Premier League table with 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. The Reds need only two wins out of their nine games remaining to lift the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years.