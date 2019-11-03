Virgil van Dijk reacts to Liverpool win vs Aston Villa on Twitter

Liverpool secured a dramatic 2-1 victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League clash on Saturday at Villa Park.
The Reds haven’t been at the best in the recent games, but they have shown great mentality to grind out results – a hallmark of a great team.
The home side looked on course for a shock three points after summer signing Trezeguet put them ahead in the first half. It was his first goal for the club.
It took long for Liverpool to break the deadlock, but eventually, they did it. Andy Robertson equalised for Liverpool on 87 minutes, and Sadio Mane grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time winner to earn all three points for the Reds.
Liverpool’s centre-back Virgil van Dijk took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.
Enjoyed that one! #YNWA 😁 pic.twitter.com/qKGJezhKmv
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 2, 2019
Liverpool remain six points ahead of Manchester City, who also came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at the Etihad.
The defeat leaves Villa in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.