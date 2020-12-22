Virgil van Dijk posts training video on Twitter, Liverpool fans react

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with ACL damage.

The Dutch international shared a training video on Twitter yesterday and his progress has surprised the Liverpool fans.





The defender is already back doing light ball work and he is taking part in strength training.

It will be interesting to see how Virgil van Dijk continues to recover over the next few months and whether he is able to return to action towards the end of this season.

Ideally, the defender is likely to return next season and Liverpool will have to be patient with his recovery.

Virgil van Dijk picked up his injury during the Merseyside derby against Everton earlier on in the season when Jordan Pickford took him out with a horror challenge.

The former Southampton defender has been a colossus at the back for Liverpool ever since his move to Merseyside and Jurgen Klopp’s team have missed him immensely so far this season.

Liverpool have conceded 19 goals in 14 league games this season compared to 33 in 38 league games last season.

Jurgen Klopp has had to field makeshift defenders and academy players at the back due to Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis. Joe Gomez has been ruled out for several months as well and Joel Matip has been in and out of the squad with niggles.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho has stepped up massively to fill the void left by Van Dijk and the Brazilian has been world-class at the back for Liverpool.

Some of the Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their reactions on Virgil van Dijk’s training video and here is what they had to say.

