Vincent Kompany says Bernardo Silva can become Manchester City’s captain

Manchester City successfully defended their English Premier League title at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, retaining the coveted prize following a fierce battle with Liverpool for the majority of the season.
The Etihad Stadium outfit became the first team to win back-to-back top-flight titles in a decade, and manager Pep Guardiola will be very proud of his side.
City skipper Vincent Kompany scored what proved to be a very crucial goal in the title race during the 1-0 win over Leicester City on matchday 37, and the influence of the 33-year-old centre-back on the pitch and in the dressing room cannot be overemphasized.
The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and while he is most likely to be handed a new deal, City are in need of an inspirational captain in the mould of Kompany once he eventually departs.
The four-time EPL winner has tipped Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva to one-day become the team’s skipper.
“I say to him often you are 50% clown, 50% leader,” the Belgian told RMC.
“When he becomes 25% clown, 75% leader he will become the captain of this team.
“He is so strong and to be honest there is nobody who deserves this title more.”
Vincent Kompany to RMC on Bernardo Silva: “I say to him often you are 50% clown, 50% leader. When he becomes 25% clown, 75% leader he will become the captain of this team. He is so strong & to be honest there is nobody who deserves this title more.”
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 13, 2019
Silva, 24, finished the campaign with seven goals and seven assists, making the PFA Team of the Year to crown his brilliant individual season, and if Kompany believes he has what it takes to lead City going forward, it won’t come as a surprise if he eventually does.