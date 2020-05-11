Vincent Kompany raves about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Former Manchester City defender and club legend, Vincent Kompany has showered heaps of praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
The Belgian has claimed that the 28-year-old Liverpool defender is the greatest centre-back ever to have played in the Premier League.
Kompany, who won four Premier League titles with Manchester City, feels the Dutchman is better than the likes of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand.
Terry, the Chelsea legend, is arguably one of the best centre-backs to have played in the Premier League, while former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand was a world-class player as well.
However, it seems, Kompany rates Van Dijk highly and feels he has been a major catalyst in Liverpool’s transformation under Jurgen Klopp.
“I would bring it back to Virgil van Dijk,” the 34-year-old told SPORF.
“It’s a weird one because he hasn’t been on the scene as long as these names we have mentioned: John Terry, Rio Ferdinand. These guys were there for a long time.
“But the signs he has showed in his last few years just make it so obvious that if he would have been at the top level before that he would have already gone further as well.
“From what I’ve seen in terms of having an impact on a team, and a defender is never about himself it’s about communication with other guys and how you make your team more solid.
“The Liverpool before van Dijk and the one after him, it’s a completely different setup and I’ll give him that one because of that.”
Van Dijk joined Liverpool in the January transfer window of 2018 and showed his class for the Merseyside giants. Liverpool have become a major force in Europe and Van Dijk has played a massive role in it.
Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the Champions League final within six months of his £75m move from Southampton.
Although they lost to Real Madrid in Kiev the final, they have gone from strength to strength since and became champions of Europe in June last year.
The Reds are poised to win their first Premier League title in 30 years should the season resume.