Vincent Kompany backs Mikel Arteta to succeed Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has been unveiled as Anderlecht’s player-boss after leaving the Etihad Stadium last season.
The Belgium international spent 11 seasons with the English Premier League giants, winning four league titles after leading them to their first top-flight prize in 44 years, securing two F.A Cups and four EFL Cups.
Kompany’s departure at City came as a suprise as there were suggestions he could be handed a new deal.
However, the Belgian centre-back will now look forward to going into management soon, and he has been tipped to return to lead the Etihad outfit one day.
Kompany hasn’t denied if he nurses such ambition, but he believes assistant manager Mikel Arteta is the perfect man to succeed boss Pep Guardiola.
“Let me start with this. Let City be City under Pep, which is an awesome club,” the Anderlecht coach said during his unveiling when asked if he would love to manage City soon.
“And behind Pep there is Mikel Arteta, who has a lot of knowledge and is the right man to look at.
“I will be as driven as Pep. Will I be as good? We’ll see.”
Areta has been Guardiola’s right-hand since 2016, and was linked with the Arsenal managerial job last summer upon Arsene Wenger’s departure, but Unai Emery was appointed instead.
The 37-year-old is expected to go into management soon, and has already been linked with the Newcastle United job upon Rafa Benitez’s departure.
Arteta has surely learnt a lot under Pep, and he is expected to take over once the former Barcelona boss leaves.
Nevertheless, Kompany could return to manage the side in the future.