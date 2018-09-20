Villarreal vs Rangers Confirmed Starting Lineups

Rangers travel to Spain for their Europa League group game against Villarreal this evening.
The Scottish giants will be hoping to start the campaign on a positive note but it won’t be an easy outing for them.
Villarreal are the superior side here and Rangers are the underdogs.
It will be interesting to see how the away side shapes up for this one. Steven Gerrard’s men will have to be solid at the back and efficient on the break.
The La Liga outfit will look to score goals here and they are firm favourites to do so as well.
The major concern for Rangers will be the absence of key players like Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian is suspended for this game. Gareth McAuley, Ryan Jack and Jamie Murphy are injured. Jon Flanagan is serving a suspension as well.
Gerrard has made two changes to the side that won against Dundee. Katic and Morelos have made way for Worrall and Lafferty.
Confirmed Rangers Starting Lineup
🆕 Your #RangersFC team for tonight’s @EuropaLeague match against @VillarrealCF. #UEL pic.twitter.com/kya4UONzet
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 20, 2018
Confirmed Villarreal Starting Lineup
#UEL | ¡Ya tenemos once! Este es nuestro equipo para jugar ante el @RangersFC en el #EstadioDeLaCerámica (18.55 horas). ¡Vamosssss!💪🔝⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pSAnrUb9zw
— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) September 20, 2018