Villarreal in talks with Tottenham to negotiate a fee for Juan Foyth

Villarreal are reportedly looking to re-negotiate a fee to sign Juan Foyth permanently this summer from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to reports from Spanish outlet La Razon, the La Liga outfit are trying to sign Foyth permanently in the summer, following his impressive performance this season.





Foyth, who was signed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, was deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho. The Argentine has impressed in his loan spell at Villarreal under Unai Emery, making 16 appearances in La Liga this term.

The highly talented centre-back has become an important member of Emery’s squad, where he played a number of roles for the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal are keen to keep him at the club. They have an option of making the loan move permanent by paying £13m.

However, the La Liga outfit are looking to lower down Tottenham’s asking fee and have started negotiating with the north London club.

SL View

Foyth failed miserably under Mourinho, and it seems his future lies away from the club.

His stock may have risen with a series of strong performances for Villarreal, but Spurs probably will look to offload him permanently.

At the same time, Spurs need to invest heavily in their squad, and they are looking to do so by raising funds from player sales. Surely, they can’t let him go for less than £13m.

