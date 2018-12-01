Villa to sign Targett on loan with Smith facing crisis at left-back

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith could be on the hunt for a left-back when the January transfer window opens, with Neil Taylor being the only first-team option available.
Jordan Amavi was sold to Olympique Marseilles over the summer and was never replaced, so Villa have been forced to move players out of positions when Taylor has been ruled out of a game – Alan Hutton has often deputised.
The Midlands outfit were linked with Southampton defender Matty Targett before the summer transfer window closed and could renew their interest in the New Year given his lack of activity at St Mary’s.
The 23-year-old has made just three Premier League appearances under Mark Hughes this season and hardly makes the matchday squad anymore. He’s featured only once in the league since mid-September.
Targett spent the second-half of 2017/18 on loan at Fulham due to opportunities drying up in the South Coast, so could he repeat the feat at Villa? It would be a move that suits all parties.
Taylor has started Villa’s last nine Championship games but has no obvious replacement in case of injury. Targett could be ideal to provide competition at left-back and strengthen an area that is arguably the weaker side in defence.
Stats from Transfermarkt.