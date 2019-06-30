Villa should sign Gayle to replace Hogan

Scott Hogan is expected to leave Aston Villa this summer which may force Dean Smith into scouring the transfer market for a replacement. Villa brought in Wesley Moraes to replace Tammy Abraham, but the Midlands outfit have a dearth in attacking quality that needs addressing.
As backup, Smith could be left with Keinan Davies and Jonathan Kodjia to if Hogan leaves which won’t exactly fill Premier League defenders full of dread. Villa have been linked with a move for Dwight Gayle this summer and should consider a return for the £40k-per-week Newcastle man as they need more goals.
Gayle spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion and contributed 31 goals in 39 Championship games. He doesn’t appear to have a future at parent club Newcastle and will be available for £20m. The 28-year-old’s last appearance for the Magpies came against Chelsea on May 13, 2018, so Villa could easily capitalise on the situation.
There are legitimate doubts over Gayle’s ability to play in the Premier League, however, with the striker having two outstanding Championship campaigns (23 goals in 2016/17 and 23 goals in 2018/19) that were preceded by top-flight disappointment (3 goals in 2015/16 and six goals in 2017/18).
Nevertheless, Gayle has proved his worth over the last 12 months and would be a considerable upgrade on Hogan, Kodjia and Davis.
Stats from Transfermarkt.