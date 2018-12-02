Villa should sign Galloway to solve defensive woes – opinion

Aston Villa could use the January transfer window to strengthen their options at left-back, as Dean Smith only has Neil Taylor to choose from in the first-team. The Midlands outfit sold Jordan Amavi to Olympique Marseille over the summer and never signed a replacement, which forced the likes of Alan Hutton to be used out of position if Taylor wasn’t available.
As a result, Smith should make signing a full-back a priority in the winter transfer window and Brendan Galloway could be a decent option. The Everton defender could be available as he’s struggled for playing time this season. Galloway has made only one senior appearance under Marco Silva and has featured almost exclusively for the reserve side.
The 22-year-old, who has represented England on three occasions at u21 level, has made a total of 21 appearances since joining the club from MK Dons in 2014 but he finds himself behind the likes of Lucas Digne and Leighton Baines in the pecking order. Taylor has impressed at left-back for Villa, so Smith doesn’t need to sign a replacement in January. He just needs somebody can deputise in his absence. A loan move could suit all parties.
