Villa should sign Delph

Aston Villa could be on the hunt for a defensive-midfielder this summer after Glenn Whelan and Mile Jedinak were released. Dean Smith could benefit from signing a player with Premier League experience, international pedigree and a successful CV which could lead to them returning for Fabian Delph.
The 29-year-old has struggled for playing time at Manchester City and Simon Stone of BBC Sport says he will be put up for sale by Pep Guardiola. Delph made only 11 Premier League appearances last season, making one assist. He racked up just 725 minutes of football in the top-flight and could be open to joining a club willing to give him regular playing time.
For City, Delph averaged 63 passes-per-game with 91% accuracy, boasted an 89% dribble success rate, won 39% of his aerial duels, averaged a clearance every 43 minutes and averaged a tackle or interception every 20 minutes. Whether the England international would be open to a return to Villa Park remains to be seen, however.
Villa supporters may not be too keen on bringing the £80k-per-week midfielder back after his controversial exit in 2015. Delph famously committed his future to Villa amid rumours that City wanted to sign him, only to make a U-turn on that decision days later. He’d be a good player in the squad, but it’s unknown if Smith is genuinely considering Delph this summer.
