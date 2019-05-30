Villa should sign Clark

Aston Villa could turn to a former player to solve their defensive crisis this summer, with three centre-backs potentially leaving the club in the coming weeks. Ciaran Clark could be available after falling down the pecking order at Newcastle United and may be open to returning to Villa Park now they’re back in the Premier League.
Tyrone Mings and Axel Tuanzebe will leave Villa to return to Bournemouth and Manchester United after their respective loan spells while Tommy Elphick is out of contract in the coming weeks and isn’t close to putting pen to paper on an extension. Dean Smith is trying to sign Mings on a permanent deal and is interested in bringing Tuanzebe back, but he may need another defender.
Clark made only 11 Premier League appearances for Newcastle in 2018/19, racking up less than 857 minutes of playing time. The 29-year-old has spent the majority of the season as an unused substitute and being out of the matchday squad, with his last league outing coming against Chelsea on January 12.
The £35k-per-week centre-back hasn’t played since January 26’s FA Cup defeat to Watford and may have to leave Newcastle to get regular playing time. Clark made 159 appearances in all competitions for Villa between 2009 and 2016. He left when the Midlands outfit were relegated, so could he come back now they’ve returned?
