Villa ‘prepared to agree deal’ to sign Janko

According to Pete O’Rourke of the Football Insider, Aston Villa are ‘prepared to agree a deal’ with FC Porto to sign right-back Saidy Janko. They have stiff competition to procure his signature, however with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham also reportedly keen on bringing him back to England.
The 23-year-old’s career started with Swiss outfit FC Zurich before he joined Manchester United as a youth player. He struggled for playing time with the Red Devils and was sent out on loan spells with Bolton Wanderers before joining Celtic on a permanent deal.
He struggled with the Scottish giants and was loaned out to the likes of Barnsley and French side AS Saint-Etienne before FC Porto came knocking. However, Janko couldn’t make much of an impression with the Portuguese outfit either and his since been loaned out to Nottingham Forest.
The Swiss u21 international has made five appearances in all competitions for Forest and will return to his parent club at the end of the season. Villa aren’t currently short of options at right-back with Alan Hutton, Ahmed El-Mohamady and Axel Tuanzebe capable of playing in the role, but Hutton and El-Mohamady aren’t getting any younger and Tuanzebe is an on-loan player.
Manager Dean Smith could be short of options at right-back when the 2018/19 campaign comes to a close, so Janko could be a solution to the problem if signed permanent next summer.
