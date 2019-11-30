Villa & Palace will have to pay £20m to sign Edouard

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are looking to strengthen their attack in the January transfer window and could butt horns over Odsonne Edouard. The 21-year-old has been outstanding for Celtic this season and could be on the move for the right price.
According to Toby Miles of the Mail Online, Villa and Palace will have to pay around £20m to procure Edouard’s signature. The centre-forward joined Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 and has contributed 70 goals in 106 games in all competitions. He’s bagged nine goals in 12 Premiership games this season too.
Edouard could certainly improve the Villa squad, as Wesley has struggled to adapt to the Premier League since his summer move from Club Brugge. The 23-year-old is without a goal in his last five league appearances and only has four to his name in 13 games this season.
With Keinan Davis racking up a paltry 296 minutes of football, Villa need another striker in the squad. The same goes for Palace, with Christian Benteke failing to score in 11 league appearances. Conor Wickham has amassed only 78 minutes of football due to injury and Jordan Ayew has netted only twice since August.
Edouard would be perfect at either club, but whether Villa or Palace lodge an acceptable bid in January remains to be seen.
Stats from Transfermarkt.