Villa need Gibson to strengthen defence

Aston Villa have lost five centre-backs in one summer – Micah Richards (released), Tommy Elphick (released), Kortney Hause (returned to parent club), Tyrone Mings (returned to parent club) and Axel Tuanzebe (returned to parent club) – and are expected to bring in a number of replacements in the coming weeks.
One player who could be on their radar is Ben Gibson. Villa tried to sign the £40k-per-week Burney defender in January and should consider a return this summer. Gibson joined the Clarets from Middlesbrough in August 2018 and made only five appearances in his debut season after falling down the pecking order due to injury.
The 26-year-old spent the second-half of 2018/19 on the bench under Sean Dyche and may need to leave Burnley this summer to get more playing time next season. Whether Villa will capitalise on the situation remains to be seen, but the centre-back would be a good addition to the squad.
In his final season at Middlesbrough, Gibson played every minute of every Championship game, conceding only 45 goals and keeping 16 clean sheets. He led Boro to the playoffs, but they lost out to Villa in the semi-finals. Gibson still won 142 aerial duels (58%), made 280 clearances and averaged a tackle (33) or interception (47) every 53 minutes.
Villa need to sign him.
