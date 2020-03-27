Villa may have to pay £9m and around £0.8m-a-year in wages for Guirassy

According to Le Quotidien Du Foot, Aston Villa are interested in Serhou Guirassy and may have to battle Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth and West Ham United for his signature. The 24-year-old joined SC Amiens permanently from FC Koln last summer and has made an impression in his full debut campaign at the Stade de la Licorne.
Guirassy joined Amiens on loan in January 2019 and contributed four goals in 13 Ligue 1 games before returning to Koln. Amiens agreed a £5.4m deal over the summer to sign him permanently and he hasn’t let down his new club, scoring and creating 10 goals in 24 appearances across the board. His form has led to a number of clubs battling to lure him away, however.
Villa are one of them, and Le Quotidien Du Foot say the Midlands outfit may have to pay £9m to convince Amiens to sell. Football Manager and FIFA Index believe his wage demands are between £14k-per-week/£0.73m-a-year and £14.8k-per-week/£0.77m-a-year while the highest earner at Amiens (Chadrac Akolo) takes home €19.2k-per-week/€1m-a-year (£17.2k-per-week/£0.88m-a-year), so Guirassy’s salary may be somewhere in the middle.
Nevertheless, he won’t break the bank and will strengthen an important area of the squad. Villa have been short in attack after Ross McCormack was released, Tammy Abraham returned to Chelsea after his successful loan spell, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy was loaned out to Derby County, Scott Hogan was loaned out to Birmingham City and Jonathan Kodjia was sold to Al Gharafa.
Stats from Transfermarkt.