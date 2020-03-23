Villa may have to pay £35m and £1.91-a-year in wages to sign Rashica

According to GazetaBlic, Aston Villa are interested in Milot Rashica and may have to battle Liverpool for his signature. The 23-year-old has been full of goals for Werder Bremen this season and has a number of clubs monitoring his progress.
Rashica joined Bremen from Vitesse Arnhem in January 2018 and has gone on to make 64 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 34 goals. The Kosovan international contributed 15 goals in 24 games before the season was postponed due to Covid-19.
He’s racked up 1730 minutes of Bundesliga football, scored seven goals, made four assists, created 32 chances, completed 73.8% of his 409 passes, won 33 aerial duels (33.3%), made 43 successful dribbles (57.3%), had 59 shots with 37.2% accuracy, blocked 16 crosses/passes/shots and made 16 tackles.
Villa hope to win the race to sign Rashica, but he won’t come cheap. GazetaBlic say the 23-year-old will cost £35m while his salary demands may be around £1.91m-a-year. The Midlands outfit’s pursuit of the centre-forward may also depend on where they finish in the Premier League this season.
Dean Smith’s side are currently 19th in the Premier League with 25 points from 28 games, two points adrift of safety with the worst defensive record in the division. If Villa are relegated to the Championship, they won’t be considering a £35m move for Rashica.
Stats from Transfermarkt.