Villa may have to pay £20m and £1.1m wages to sign Hayden

Aston Villa could lose up to four midfielders this summer, with Mile Jedinak, Glenn Whelan, Henri Lansbury and Birkir Bjarnason having uncertain futures. Dean Smith will need at least one player coming in the other direction which could lead to a move for Isaac Hayden.
Chronicle Live recently stated that Villa could look to sign the Newcastle midfielder if they sealed promotion to the Premier League. Hayden wants to leave the Magpies to live closer to his family in the South-West, and Newcastle are expected to honour his wishes.
The 24-year-old won’t come cheap, however, with Newcastle slapping a £20m asking price on his head. Hayden was a regular for the Toon Army during the second-half of the season, leading to his value rising dramatically, and it’s worth noting that Newcastle don’t want to lose the midfielder.
He made 25 Premier League appearances this season, contributing five goals. Hayden created 22 chances, averaged 29 passes-per-game with 79% accuracy, made 12 successful dribbles (75%), blocked 34 passes/shots/crosses, made 28 clearances, won 54 aerial duels (57%) and averaged a tackle (73) or interception (40) every 17 minutes.
If Villa can meet Hayden’s valuation and match his £1.1m-a-year/£22k-per-week salary, they could procure his signature in the coming weeks. The former England u21 international has made 95 appearances in all competitions since joining Newcastle from Arsenal in 2016. He’d provide a wealth of top-flight experience to the Villa ranks.
Stats from Transfermarkt.