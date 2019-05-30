Blog Competitions English Premier League Villa may have to pay £20m and £1.1m wages to sign Hayden

Villa may have to pay £20m and £1.1m wages to sign Hayden

30 May, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa could lose up to four midfielders this summer, with Mile Jedinak, Glenn Whelan, Henri Lansbury and Birkir Bjarnason having uncertain futures. Dean Smith will need at least one player coming in the other direction which could lead to a move for Isaac Hayden.

Chronicle Live recently stated that Villa could look to sign the Newcastle midfielder if they sealed promotion to the Premier League. Hayden wants to leave the Magpies to live closer to his family in the South-West, and Newcastle are expected to honour his wishes.

The 24-year-old won’t come cheap, however, with Newcastle slapping a £20m asking price on his head. Hayden was a regular for the Toon Army during the second-half of the season, leading to his value rising dramatically, and it’s worth noting that Newcastle don’t want to lose the midfielder.

He made 25 Premier League appearances this season, contributing five goals. Hayden created 22 chances, averaged 29 passes-per-game with 79% accuracy, made 12 successful dribbles (75%), blocked 34 passes/shots/crosses, made 28 clearances, won 54 aerial duels (57%) and averaged a tackle (73) or interception (40) every 17 minutes.

If Villa can meet Hayden’s valuation and match his £1.1m-a-year/£22k-per-week salary, they could procure his signature in the coming weeks. The former England u21 international has made 95 appearances in all competitions since joining Newcastle from Arsenal in 2016. He’d provide a wealth of top-flight experience to the Villa ranks.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Report: Manchester United are desperate to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld
Villa should sign Clark

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.