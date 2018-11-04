Villa and Leeds ‘monitoring’ in-form ‘goalscoring midfielder’ Williams enjoying meteoric rise

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa and Leeds United are ‘monitoring’ Kettering Town’s in-form ‘goalscoring midfielder’ Ed Williams. The 23-year-old is enjoying a meteoric rise to prominence, being linked with Championship clubs just months after his move from Gloucester City.
Williams has lit up the National League this season, scoring 10 goals in 14 games as Kettering find themselves top of the Southern Premier Division early on with 28 points from 11 games. The midfielder started the campaign somewhat on the periphery under manager Neil MacFarlane but forced his way into the starting lineup and hasn’t looked back.
He only joined Town a number of months ago but could be quickly on the move if any of his suitor make their interest official. In addition to Leeds and Villa, Derby County are also keen on the England C international, and all three clubs could reportedly be scouting him in the coming weeks.
Villa aren’t short of options in the midfield, with Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, Birkir Bjarnason, Jack Grealish and Henri Lansbury as options, but Williams could be a bargain signing as he’s currently in the sixth tier of English football. As for Leeds, the Whites have Lewis Baker, Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillips in the middle of the park. Marcelo Bielsa might want more depth, however.
Stats from Transfermarkt.