Vidar Riseth raves about Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

Former Celtic player Vidar Riseth has showered praise on Bhoys defender Kristoffer Ajer, saying he is set to become a world class player in the near future.
The 20-year-old is a highly rated young defender, and recently he dazzled in Norway’s 2-1 defeat against Spain in Euro 2020 qualifying game on Saturday.
He has become one of the key players for the Bhoys despite his age, and it certainly seems that he has a great future ahead of the him.
Riseth believes that Ajer could become a world class defender in the future, and predicts that he will end up either in the Premier League or Bundesliga in the next two years.
He told The Record: “When he was young in Norway he was a midfield but he is a defender now. He won’t play midfielder again but he is going to be a world class defender.
“He has every quality you want in a modern defender. Kris is strong, he is so good in possession and he is always calm on the ball. He’s a tough guy as well.
“I think he will end up in English Premier League or the Bundesliga in maybe two years. He can easily play at that level. It’s funny, he will probably look even better in those leagues because they get more time on the ball.”
Ajer is indeed very good on the ball, and is an archetypal modern defender. With Celtic likely to lose loanee Filip Benkovic and Dedryck Boyata on free transfer, Ajer has a great chance to establish himself as the club’s top defender.
He will be a first-team regular next season, and will only get better.